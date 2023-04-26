Oppenheimer Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $145.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.97.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,277,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,516,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 65,329 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

