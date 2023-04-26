Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 34,787 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Green Plains by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

