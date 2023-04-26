Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Sunday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Donaldson stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

