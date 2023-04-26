Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

