Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.86. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Orbit Garant Drilling Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.63.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Orbit Garant Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of C$51.62 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.0829315 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

