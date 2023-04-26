Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.1% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.1%.

NYSE ORC opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

