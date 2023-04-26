Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $424.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.64. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

