Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $502,870.89 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,825.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00314186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00543264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00068100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.03 or 0.00412502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001106 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,840,102 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

