PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces Earnings Results

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. 731,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,307. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.20. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
Institutional Trading of PACCAR
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,168,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PACCAR by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,604 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research cut PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
- The Sherwin-Williams Companies On Pace For Robust Dividend Growth
- Microsoft Crushes; Get Excited
- Here’s Why Google’s Report Is Just Good Enough
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.