Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,868 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Rambus worth $15,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,960,000 after buying an additional 314,467 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Rambus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,138,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,099,000 after buying an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rambus by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,855,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,434,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Rambus by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,098,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,333,000 after buying an additional 242,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,373 shares of company stock worth $4,518,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

