Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 106,423 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $27,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCC. Citigroup raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

