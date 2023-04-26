Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,180 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF were worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMJ. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

BATS PSMJ opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

