Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 604,360.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 139,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.39% of Landstar System worth $22,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 113.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 92.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $177.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.15. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stephens raised their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.18.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

