Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Exelixis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 400.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $23.13.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at $11,654,524.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,171.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

