Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 111,385 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,158 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,385 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in BHP Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in BHP Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,995,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 5.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.48) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

