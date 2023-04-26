Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 158,658 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 158,658 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $21,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $206,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 80.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $817,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,900. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 69.32%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

