Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 74,103 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 340.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after buying an additional 2,197,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after buying an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,742 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,718,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,548 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

Shares of PG opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $163.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

