Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,118,399 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118,399 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,767 shares of company stock worth $28,443,783 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

