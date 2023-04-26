Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) Shares Down 0.5%

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.73. 1,067 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (AFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China A 50 index. The fund tracks an index of the 50 largest China A-shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. AFTY was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

