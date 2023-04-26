PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of PACW traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 16,280,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,357,222. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PACW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,056,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

