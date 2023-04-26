Park-Ohio (PKOH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.10 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.08. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $21.36.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park-Ohio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 619.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile



Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Recommended Stories

