Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Upgraded to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PSI. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Pason Systems Price Performance

TSE PSI opened at C$11.81 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of C$11.19 and a 1 year high of C$16.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of C$960.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.67.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3706294 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

