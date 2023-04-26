Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Trading Up 48%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH – Get Rating) shares were up 48% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 48.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

