Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Rating) traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $22.32. 42,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 846,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peakstone Realty Trust is an internally managed, publicly registered real estate investment trust which owns and operates single-tenant industrial and office properties. Peakstone Realty Trust is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

Further Reading

