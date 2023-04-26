Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 47301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
