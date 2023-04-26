Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.59

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 47301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $513.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

