Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $731.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. Analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Rector bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.53 per share, with a total value of $59,913.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,011.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 157.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

