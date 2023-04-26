PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,646,773,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,100. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $190.18. The company has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average is $176.19.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

