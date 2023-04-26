PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY23 guidance to $7.27 EPS.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $188.34. 693,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,134. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $190.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.19.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.08.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.