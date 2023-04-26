PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 453,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $190.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.08.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Stories

