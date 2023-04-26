Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.51

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 45864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.