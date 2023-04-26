P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.29

Shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.29 and traded as low as $5.21. P&F Industries shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 637 shares traded.

P&F Industries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.52.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

P&F Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in P&F Industries stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.35% of P&F Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also

