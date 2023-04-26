PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.03

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5840849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

