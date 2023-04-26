Piper Sandler Trims Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Target Price to $115.00

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Trading Down 0.5 %

PRK stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,559. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.35. Park National has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $151.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

Park National ( NYSEAMERICAN:PRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.90 million. Park National had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Park National will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Park National by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,414,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,570,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 101.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park National by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,711,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park National

(Get Rating)

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.