Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on May 15th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Plains GP has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Plains GP has a dividend payout ratio of 48.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plains GP to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 116.3%.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 260,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

