Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Plexus stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Plexus has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after buying an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Plexus by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 35,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,641,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

