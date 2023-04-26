Polymath 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $178.78 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00311070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012755 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.19710289 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,174,156.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.