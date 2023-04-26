Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Down 18% This Week

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. One Poollotto.finance token can now be bought for $3.10 or 0.00010948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $36.11 million and $53,977.05 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.88 or 0.00337901 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance was first traded on June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poollotto.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.