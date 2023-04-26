PotCoin (POT) Reaches Market Cap of $299,179.30

PotCoin (POT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $299,179.30 and approximately $105.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 49.6% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.29 or 0.00310742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000160 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,240,877 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

