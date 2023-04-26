Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,889 shares during the period. Powell Industries accounts for 4.8% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 472,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 308,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of POWL opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.67. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.28 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.86 million for the quarter.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 70.47%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.