Premia (PREMIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $7.64 Million

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Premia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $7.64 million and $151,354.11 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

