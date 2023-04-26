Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Premier by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Premier by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Premier by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 420,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.96. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.36 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Further Reading

