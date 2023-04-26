Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,820 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,065 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.06.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.