Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $5.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.26. The company had a trading volume of 414,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,887. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.