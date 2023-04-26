Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698,540 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,137 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

EOG stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

