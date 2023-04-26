Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,606,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.75. 1,254,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,619. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

