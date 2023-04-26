Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,147,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,692,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,498.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 170,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,014. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.