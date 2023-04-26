Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. 5,277,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,519,071. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

