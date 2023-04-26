Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $77.67.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

