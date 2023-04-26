PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.90

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 271398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

