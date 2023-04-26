PROG (NYSE:PRG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.90

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 271398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
PROG Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.
Institutional Trading of PROG
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PROG by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PROG by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
