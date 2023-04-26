PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-$585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $580.52 million. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.77 EPS.

PROG Price Performance

Shares of PROG stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26. PROG had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

